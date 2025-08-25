Noida Dowry Death: Nikki Dreamed of a Happy Marriage but Faced Horror & Heartbreak

28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who longed for a happy married life with her husband, Vipin Bhati, instead met a tragic and horrific end. She was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and in-laws for not bringing enough dowry.

According to her family, Nikki had endured humiliation and physical assaults for years before finally succumbing to her suffering. While the accused husband and in-laws are now in custody, they deny the charges, claiming that Nikki’s burns were self-inflicted.

The shocking case has gripped the nation, with widespread outrage and Nikki’s family demanding nothing less than justice for her untimely death.