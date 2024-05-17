Published May 16, 2024 at 10:43 PM IST
Seema Haider’s First Reaction To Fresh Espionage Charge Against Her
Pakistani national Seema Haider and her Indian husband Sachin have constantly been in the buzz. Recently, a close associate of Seema’s Pak-based Ex-husband Ghulam, revealed startling information about the former. Momin Malik, a lawyer based in India, shed light on Seema’s alleged involvement in the Pakistani Army. Speaking to Republic exclusively, Seema denied all the charges and expressed readiness for any probe.
