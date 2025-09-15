Video: Supreme Court Refuses Stay on Waqf Amendment Act, 2025

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to impose a blanket stay on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, observing that laws enjoy a presumption of constitutionality. While this marked a win for the Centre, the court granted protection against specific controversial provisions until the final hearing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that waqf is not an essential part of Islam but a secular property concept, defending the Act against challenges. The Centre also cited a 116% surge in waqf lands since 2013, claiming misuse of the framework