Uttarkashi Cloudburst Video: Dharauli Market Destroyed in Seconds, Army Deployed

Uttarkashi Cloudburst: A devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggered massive floods and landslides, captured in dramatic visuals showing the force of nature. Entire areas, including the Dharauli market, were engulfed within moments as water and debris swept through. Homes and infrastructure lay in ruins across key tourist spots. Rescue teams, including the Army, are battling harsh conditions to assist stranded villagers and pilgrims. Many areas are feared completely washed away, with the full scale of loss still emerging. The footage offers a haunting glimpse into the disaster's destruction.

