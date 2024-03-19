In the run-up to elections, politicians must watch their words. But it seems like Rahul Gandhi and his party are having a tough time with this. People are scratching their heads, wondering why the former Congress president keeps stumbling over his statements, especially when elections are just around the corner. During the grand finale of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi, known for his blunders, made a slip-up. While addressing the crowd in Maharashtra, he was expressing concerns about the functioning of EVMs, using the word 'Shakti' in Hindi to underscore the opposition's battle against the power of the state. However, his words ended up as, "In Hindu dharma, there is Shakti, and we are fighting that Shakti," stoking a controversy.



