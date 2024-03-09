The 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship concluded in Srinagar, marking the culmination of a thrilling seven-day event. The Championship brought together 30 police teams from various states across the country. The picturesque Dal Lake served as the spectacular backdrop for the competition, providing a unique and scenic setting for the participants. The event featured a diverse range of water sports, showcasing the skills and expertise of the police teams in disciplines such as rowing, canoeing, and kayaking.