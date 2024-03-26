Published Mar 25, 2024 at 1:55 PM IST

Moscow: Suspects Of Concert Hall Attack Produced In Court

All four suspects in the Crocus City concert hall attack case have been remanded into pre-trial detention until May 22. They are charged with committing a terrorist act, according to the courts of general jurisdiction of the city of Moscow, which under the Russian Criminal Code is punishable by up to life imprisonment.

