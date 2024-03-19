Reacting to Bengaluru Shopkeeper assault, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya said that he and his party members demanded that the miscreants be arrested by March 19. "How can a common man have faith in the system, in those people who are supposed to protect, give justice if deliberately FIRs are filed in such a manner that the main ingredients are removed? Had people not read the FIR today, speak to him (Mukesh, the shopkeeper) and told him that the main ingredients that he mentions do not find a place in the FIR, if not for our intervention, it would have been a dummy FIR. So, a government that cannot even have a faithful, factual FIR cannot be trusted to give justice to people. We have demanded from the CM, the Police authorities, Home Minister - the entire episode is caught on CCTV cameras. By tomorrow forenoon, we want all of these miscreants to be apprehended, to be arrested..." said Tejasvi Surya