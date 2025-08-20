Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Assaulted at Her Residence During Jan Sunwai

A serious security breach occurred on Wednesday during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s ‘Jan Sunwai’ at her Civil Lines residence. The BJP reported that the Chief Minister was attacked while holding her weekly public grievance session. Sources stated that a man, approximately 35 years old, entered the hearing carrying papers, shouted abuses, and allegedly slapped CM Rekha Gupta before being restrained by security personnel. He is also accused of throwing heavy objects at the Chief Minister during the incident.