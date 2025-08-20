Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jansunwai, Accused Rajesh Khimji Sakariya Held

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during a Jansunwai public grievance hearing at her camp office on Raj Niwas Marg. The incident occurred around 8 AM when the accused, 41-year-old Rajesh Khimji Sakariya, suddenly assaulted her. Police arrested him on the spot and took him to Civil Lines police station, while the CM was taken for a medical check-up. CCTV footage revealed Rajesh near the camp office 24 hours before the attack, conducting a recce. His mother, however, denied any prior knowledge and appealed to the CM to forgive her son.