‘Chowkidaar Chor Hai’ to RSS Jibe: Rahul Gandhi’s Web of Lies Uncovered

"Chowkidaar Chor Hai" was a slogan coined by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, alleging corruption by PM Narendra Modi in the Rafale deal. The phrase, meaning "The watchman is a thief," directly attacked Modi’s self-image as a vigilant protector against graft. The slogan drew major backlash, with critics calling it defamatory and accusing Rahul Gandhi of making baseless, politically motivated claims. His statements, including remarks against the RSS, triggered legal scrutiny and intensified political controversy.