Published Feb 19, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
VIDEO: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against New Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's Appointment
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court announced that it would consider the arguments against the chief election commissioner and election commissioners' nominations under the 2023 law on a "priority basis." Advocate Prashant Bhushan, speaking on behalf of an NGO, told a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh that the government excluded the Chief Justice of India and committed a "mockery of democracy" in spite of the 2023 Constitution bench ruling that mandated the selection and appointment of the CEC and ECs through a panel that included the Chief Justice of India.