The Supreme Court strongly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about the Indian Army and Chinese occupation of Indian land after the Galwan clashes. A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice AG Masih questioned how Gandhi came to know that China had occupied 2,000 sq km of Indian territory. The court emphasized that freedom of speech doesn’t allow irresponsible statements and advised Gandhi to raise such issues in Parliament, not on social media.