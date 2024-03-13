Videos
Published Mar 13, 2024 at 9:54 AM IST
Who Is Nayab Saini, Next CM Of Haryana Replacing Manohar Khattar
Haryana Political Crisis | BJP's Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana. Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister
Haryana Political Crisis | BJP's Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Haryana. Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister
Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:54 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.