IPL 2025 MI vs CSK & PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Rohit On Fire as MI Crush CSK- Chennai Almost Out of Playoffs

MI vs CSK & PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Rohit Sharma lit up the Wankhede on Sunday night, smashing a quickfire half-century as Mumbai Indians eased past Chennai Super Kings with a dominant nine-wicket win in Match 38 of IPL 2025.

Teaming up with Suryakumar Yadav, the duo built a fluent 114-run partnership that made the chase look effortless. Rohit’s aggressive stroke play and Surya’s flair left Chennai’s bowlers helpless.

MI wrapped up the chase in just 16 overs, making it one of their most clinical performances this season. For CSK, it was another tough loss — and with time running out, their chances of making the playoffs are now hanging by a thread.

