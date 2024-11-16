Jake Paul Beats 58-Year-Old Mike Tyson By Unanimous Decision | Boxing Match

The much anticipated return of ‘the baddest man on the planet’ Mike Turn turned out to be a disappointing affair for the fans who waited for ‘Iron Mike’s return to the ring after 19 years. But that return turned out to be a disappointing affair in the AT &amp; T Stadium at Dallas, as Jake Paul emerged victorious after 8 rounds via unanimous decision. Despite his victory, Jake Paul was slammed by pundits and fans alike for his unconvincing performance and failing to beat a 58 year old Mike Tyson. UFC superstar in Conor McGregor also voiced his disappointment with Jake Paul as the YouTuber turned boxer was urged to pick up real fights.&nbsp;