IPL 2025: MS Dhoni has long faced criticism for his batting position in the IPL while playing for CSK. However, on Sunday night, the backlash reached its peak after Chennai Super Kings suffered their second consecutive defeat. This time, it wasn't just the fans—cricket experts also joined in. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden suggested that Dhoni should retire and take up a role in the commentary box, and now Harbhajan Singh has voiced a similar opinion.