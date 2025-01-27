VIDEO: India Face Suryakumar Yadav Problem As They Look to Seal T20I Series vs England at Rajkot

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team has been extremely dominant so far in the ongoing India vs England five-match T20I series. The Indian T20I team looks settled as of now with all the departments firing, but it is Suryakumar Yadav's form that has been concerning for the Indian team as far as the ongoing series against England is concerned. Since Suryakumar took over as captain last year, India have hardly put a wrong but his own form has dipped.