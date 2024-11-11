Varun Chakravarthy's fifer goes in vain as Tristan Stubbs pull off heist to guide SA to win over IND

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's career-best 5 for 17 went in vain as India suffered a three-wicket loss to South Africa in the second T20I here on Sunday. The 33-year-old's stunning performance helped India reduce SA to 66 for 6 while chasing 125 but Tristan Stubbs (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) took the hosts home in 19 overs, ending India's 11-match winning streak. Earlier, India struggled with the bat, posting just 124 for six after being put in to bat. They lost three quick wickets, falling to 15/3 within four overs.