10-Year-Old Mini Guide's Red Fort Tour Viral Video Leaves Netizens in Awe | WATCH

Viral News: India's tourism industry is being swept away by a tiny powerhouse. Videos of a 10-year-old Delhi student named Anabia confidently guiding Western tourists through the Red Fort in perfect, fluent English have gone viral. As the city's youngest self-taught tour guide, she has captivated audiences all over the world with her flawless delivery and in-depth local knowledge.

Anabia's Red Fort Tour Viral Video

Anabia, 10-Year-Old Viral Girl

Anabia is a future businesswoman, not just a passing viral sensation. She advertises and leads customized "Old Delhi walks" that visit famous locations like Jama Masjid and the busy streets of Chandni Chowk under the Instagram handle @walk_withana. Her command of language is especially impressive. As evidence of her commitment and initiative, Anabia speaks an incredible five languages, including English and the developing Spanish language, according to recent media coverage. She attracts visitors looking for an authentic, locally led experience by skillfully navigating intricate historical narratives and cultural quirks.

Even though Anabia's story is incredibly motivating, it also highlights a complicated but expanding trend in India's unofficial tourism industry. She is among a group of young girls and peers, ages 10 to 21, who are increasingly leading these community-led, local tours. These positions provide a sense of empowerment, educational advantages, and useful skills. But there is some cause for concern in this unregulated environment.

Why is Video Going Viral?