Modern Day Shurpanakha Distracts Laxmana, Netizens React

A stage play based on the mythological saga Ram Leela, performed a few days ago to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami , has gone viral due to a controversial segment. Intended to depict scenes from the Ramayana, the performance drew criticism from netizens for its inappropriate act and deviation from cultural norms.

In the viral video, a young girl playing the role of Shurpanakha, Ravana’s sister, is seen dancing to a Bollywood song around a boy portraying Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, who appears visibly distracted by her actions. This particular segment, part of the theatrical representation of the Ramayana, has triggered outrage among social media users for its indecent portrayal of a revered cultural narrative.

Many viewers saw this creative liberty as an insult to the sacred scripture, masked as artistic expression. The act was widely considered disrespectful, crossing the boundaries of religious sensitivity and provoking cultural discontent.

The exact location where the play was staged has not yet been disclosed, but many are demanding strict action against the authorities who permitted it.

One user, citing the act as a disgrace, wrote on X: "This mockery of our sacred scriptures and cultural heritage is not just unacceptable, but a direct insult to millions of Hindus."

Another user posted: “This is unacceptable. Organizers of this play must be arrested!” while another commented "Bollywood has absolutely polluted the minds of the youth—no morality left."