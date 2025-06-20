1970 Vs 2025: Viral Post By Delhi Entrepreneur Sparks Debate About Middle-Class Life Today

New Delhi: A LinkedIn post by Himanshu Kalra, a Delhi-based entrepreneur, has taken the internet by storm as he compares middle-class life in India from 1970 to 2025, sparking discussion online about the fast paced world today.

In his post, Himanshu paints a picture of life in the 1970’s: “Go to college, earn a degree, master one skill, land a job, make a decent salary, buy a lovely home, get married, have three kids and you’re all set for life.”

Fast forward to 2025, and the landscape has changed dramatically. The journey often begins with fierce competition just to get into college, not to mention the burden of steeping education loans.

Once they land a job, these new professionals find that their skills become outdated every couple of years. They must deal with low appraisals, soaring inflation, the constant pressure to keep learning—while both parents work just to raise one child.

Himanshu jokes: “Mental health? Good luck with that. But hey, the economy’s ‘booming.’”

Netizens React To Viral Comparison

This comparison resonated with many users online.

One user observed, “The biggest shift? In 1970 you learned one skill for life. In 2025 you're constantly learning just to stay relevant. Progress really redefined what security looks like.”

“And then these so called "modern uncles" come to us and say that we're not even half as hardworking as them” commented one user.

A popular comment captured the sentiment perfectly, “The endless cycle of upskilling, inflation, and mental health challenges? That’s the reality for so many today.”

While the post had overwhelming support from many, there were some who disagreed. One user rebutted, “This is the worst and most misguided comparison, and for what? To gain sympathy and a few likes on LinkedIn? In the 1970s, most people didn’t even go to college. Jobs were extremely scarce, there were hardly any private jobs, only a few government ones. The country had just fought three wars, went through an Emergency, was on the brink of economic collapse, and was importing even basic food like wheat.”