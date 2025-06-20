40-Year Old Man Dies Of Bowel Cancer Months After Doctors Told Him ‘It's Just Stress’

England: Kyle Ingram-Baldwin, a 40-year-old father of four from Minster, Kent, sadly passed away on June 16 after battling late-stage bowel cancer months after doctors told him that his stomach aches were due to stress. Just weeks ago, he had started a fundraiser for alternative treatments.

His journey began in October 2024 when he experienced sudden stomach pain. Initially thinking it was just stress or possibly gallstones, he brushed it off. Initially, doctors thought that the pain was being caused due to stress. However, as the pain worsened, he sought medical help, and an ultrasound along with a CT scan revealed that cancer had spread to his liver.

Kyle received a diagnosis of stage-4 bowel cancer, indicating that the disease was advanced and had spread beyond its original site. Despite undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy and additional targeted therapies, the cancer proved to be relentless.

Exploring Alternative Therapies

In June 2025, Kyle launched a GoFundMe campaign, quickly raising over 15,000 pounds to explore alternative therapies. He shared with his supporters that he wasn’t ready to give up hope and believed the funds could open new doors for him. Tragically, he passed away just a week later.

Kyle left behind his wife, Becky and their four children aged 12, 9, 3, and 1. Becky expressed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed, saying, “He was the most incredible man I have ever met.” Following his death, she initiated a second fundraiser to help secure a stable future for their children.

Reportedly, Kyle was also passionate about men's mental health, actively supporting a local initiative called Talking Football. He encouraged others not to overlook unexplained health issues, stating, “If you think anything’s wrong, please go get it checked.”

