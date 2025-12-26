22-Year-Old Woman Files Rs 62 Lakh Suit Over Moral Policing by Society 'Uncles'

Viral News: A 22-year-old woman has gone viral after taking a firm legal stand against alleged harassment and moral policing by members of her housing society, triggering a wider debate on personal freedom, women’s safety, and accountability within residential communities.

The incident allegedly took place during a society gathering on a Saturday night when the woman had invited five friends to her home and there was no loud music, partying, or disturbance.

‘Yesterday, hence it was a Saturday night, 5 of my friends came over—4 guys and 1 girl. We weren’t shouting, partying, or playing loud music. We were just cooking food and talking normally, she wrote.

In her Reddit post, she alleged that one of the ‘society uncles’ knocked on their door and said, “Bachelors are not allowed here, call the owner you’ve rented this flat from.”

'I told him I am the owner, and that's your no goddamn business. I shut the door. That burst his ego there.' she posted

She further alleged that the confrontation escalated, leading to the society members calling the police, despite there being no nuisance or violation of rules.

"They called the police. Police asked who owns the flat—I said I do. They asked me to show papers; I refused because we weren’t creating any nuisance and they had no right to enter my home.

She also mentioned that she lives alone and that her father had installed a living room camera for safety, which recorded the entire incident. Being a law student, she said the police did not attempt any arbitrary action.

I live alone, and my father had insisted on installing a living-room camera for safety—everything was recorded. We’re law students, so the police didn’t try to do anything arbitrary or shady," she added.

Rs 62 lakh suit filed against 'society uncles'

Following the incident, the woman filed a civil suit of ₹62 lakh against the society members involved, citing mental harassment and violation of her dignity. According to her post, this legal action led to immediate consequences within the society.

She explained that during a society meeting, video footage of the incident was played in front of members. After reviewing the evidence, the individuals involved were removed from their positions on the society board and fined ₹20,000 each for violating society bylaws.

The society chairman reportedly stated that the incident was a serious safety concern and not merely a personal dispute, emphasising that it was the first such incident in what he described as a prestigious society.

A written apology issued to woman

She further revealed that a written apology was issued to her as well as to all society members.

Only after these actions were taken did the wives of two of the accused approach her, requesting her to withdraw the case and not take the matter personally.

“Only after the lawsuit was filed did the wives of two of them come to me. They said, ‘Beta, it’s okay; it won’t happen again. You got what you wanted. They were removed from their positions and fined. Please withdraw the case and don’t take it personally.’”