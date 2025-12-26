City Of Nawabs! People Loot Flower Pots After PM Modi's Event Concludes In Lucknow; WATCH Viral Video

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lucknow on Thursday, a bizarre incident involving the theft of decorative flower pots placed in and around the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

The incident occurred after Prime Minister Modi’s programme in Lucknow concluded on Thursday, following the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. According to the viral video, a rush ensued as people were seen picking up and carrying away flower pots that had been lined along the roadsides to enhance the city’s appearance ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Municipal Corporation had developed a green corridor around Prerna Sthal, Vasant Kunj Road, and surrounding areas. Decorative hanging walls adorned with small pots of various flowers and plants were installed to create a lush and visually appealing environment.

However, the viral footage shows several individuals carrying flower pots in their hands, while others were seen loading them onto two-wheelers and four-wheelers. The incident has raised serious questions about security arrangements and public order in the area.

The beautification efforts, which reportedly involved significant public expenditure, were undone within hours. Local residents and social media users have strongly condemned the act, stating that while the administration spends crores of rupees to improve the city’s aesthetics, irresponsible individuals damage public property for personal gain.

All about Rashtra Prerna Sthal

Rashtra Prerna Sthal, spread over 65 acres in the Basant Kunj area of Lucknow, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Thursday. In the run-up to the event, the entire complex had been decorated with an extensive floral display featuring ornamental plants sourced from Andhra Pradesh, Nainital, Delhi, and Pune.

Nearly 150,000 plants, including roses, chrysanthemums, marigolds, pansies, poinsettias, jasmine, areca palms, salvias, and madhukani, were used to enhance the landscaping.