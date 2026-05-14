4 Killed In Two Seperate Ambushes In Manipur, Several Taken Hostage Prompting Protests

Imphal: Two separate ambushes in Manipur claimed four lives, including three members of the Thadou community and one civilian from the Chiru Naga community, while two others sustained injuries. Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, along with legislators and former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, visited the injured victims undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute.

The first ambush took place around 10 am on Wednesday along the Kotjim-Kotlen axis in Kangpokpi district, where three church leaders associated with the Thadou Baptist Association were killed. In another incident reported around 6.30 pm at Joujangtek in Noney district, one civilian belonging to the Chiru Naga community lost his life in an ambush. The deceased has been identified as Wilson Thanga.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam visited the mortuary at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences and interacted with the victim’s family members. Family members of the deceased said they would not accept the body until the accused are arrested. The Chiru Union has reportedly given authorities a five-day deadline to arrest those who are responsible for the incident.

Two injured civilians from the Chiru Naga community, Olive Jatung (35) and his wife Aroma Jatung (28), are currently undergoing treatment at Shija Hospitals and Research Institute. Joujangtek, where the evening ambush took place, is considered a stronghold of some radical groups. The area had earlier come into focus in connection with the alleged killing of two students, Hemanjit and Linthoinganbi.

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While the Manipur Home Minister met the family members of the victims, Naga legislators visited them separately to express solidarity. Speaking on the prevailing situation, the Home Minister said, “More than 38 civilians from both the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly abducted and are still being held hostage. He said the government is making efforts to secure their release through talks with various civil society organisations and community leaders.”

21 From Naga Community Abduced

Following the attack on the church leaders, it has been reported that tensions between the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities continued to escalate. Both sides reportedly held dozens of villagers captive in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts.

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As per reports, 21 from the Naga community were held by the Kuki groups in Kangpokpi.

Naga Civilians Protest

A huge protest was staged by the Naga civilians at Kanglatongbi on Thursday afternoon against the abduction. The protest was organised at the Kanglatongbi bazar, located at the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi district, by the Koubru Range Liangmai Women's Union.

The protesters demanded the immediate and unconditional released of those Naga civilians abducted by the Kuki groups of Leilon Vaiphei village, as a follow up action of the ambush carried out against the Thadou Baptist Association Church leaders.

Manipur CM Visits Shija Hospital

Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospitals and Research Institute to inspect the condition of those injured in the deadly ambush on the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) Church leaders. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho and Manipur Minister Govindas Konthoujam.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, CM Khemchand Singh, along with Deputy CM Losii Dikho and state minister Govindas Konthoujam, along with several MLAs, met with the medical staff and the families of the victims to ensure that the best possible care is being provided. The Chief Minister condemned the attack and assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.