3 Killed, At Least 5 Injured As Senior Church Leaders Ambushed In Manipur

Imphal: Three people were killed, and at least five suffered bullet injuries, as senior church leaders from the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) were ambushed and murdered in Manipur. A video which has emerged from the scene, has now been accessed by Republic, which shows that the two cars in which they were travelling came under intense fire.

The incident took place between Kotzim and Kotlen villages in Kangpokpi district in Manipur, in which a former General Secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) was reportedly killed.

According to initial reports, former Manipur Baptist Convention (MBC) General Secretary Rev. V Sitlhou was killed in the ambush. An immediate blockade was imposed along National Highway-2, a crucial roadway that connects Manipur with Nagaland and the rest of the country.

Reports indicate that the church leaders were returning to Kangpokpi from Churachandpur after attending the United Baptist Convention (UBC) conference in Chiengkonpang village in Lamka tehsil when they came under attack.

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The injured include Rev V Sitlhou, Rev SM Haopu, Rev Hekai Simte, Rev Kaigoulun, Rev Paothang, Pastor Paogou, and drivers Lelen and Goumang.