7-Foot Crocodile Rescued Near Powai Lake as Monsoon Brings Crocodiles Closer to Shore
A 7-foot marsh crocodile was safely rescued near Powai Lake in Mumbai after rising monsoon water levels caused panic among local residents.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
Mumbai's ongoing monsoon has led to a rise in crocodile activity around Powai Lake, with a seven-foot crocodile being rescued near the lake after it sparked panic among local residents. The incident comes as rising water levels have also drawn crowds to the lakefront, where many people have gathered to spot the reptiles.
Seven-Foot Crocodile Found Near Powai Lake
Panic spread in Mumbai's Morarji Nagar area near Powai Lake on Tuesday after a crocodile measuring around seven feet was spotted near a dargah. The sighting created fear among residents, while a large crowd gathered at the location. After realising the seriousness of the situation, locals immediately informed the forest department. A team from the department, along with trained rescuers, reached the spot and began the operation.
The rescue team first cordoned off the area and instructed people to stay at a safe distance. After a careful rescue operation, the crocodile was safely captured without suffering any injuries. "During this operation, special care was taken to ensure that the crocodile did not suffer any harm and that there was no threat to the safety of the people present nearby," the officials said.
Crocodile Under Medical Examination
According to forest department officials, the crocodile has been shifted to a safe location and is undergoing a medical examination. Initial findings indicate that its condition is normal and stable. Once the examination is complete, it will be safely released into its natural habitat. Officials said crocodiles often move closer to the banks during the monsoon as rising water levels in lakes, ponds and other water bodies force them to search for food or safe shelter.
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Powai Lake Draws Crowds for Crocodile Sightings
The rescue comes at a time when crocodile sightings at Powai Lake have become a major attraction during Mumbai's monsoon. As the lake's water level has risen, the reptiles have become more active, drawing residents and photographers to the waterfront. Several videos circulating on social media show dozens of people standing along the lake walkway with their phones, waiting for crocodiles to emerge from the water. The sightings have become one of the city's most talked-about monsoon moments.
Mumbai remained under a red alert on Monday due to heavy rainfall, with authorities urging people to stay indoors and avoid water bodies. Despite the warning, many residents visited Powai Lake to catch a glimpse of the crocodiles. The artificial lake is home to Indian marsh crocodiles, also known as muggers, and a previous civic census recorded at least 18 crocodiles in the waterbody.
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Forest Department Issues Advisory
The forest department has urged people not to panic if they spot a crocodile and instead inform the authorities immediately. Officials warned that approaching, teasing or trying to capture any wild animal can be dangerous. The department also appealed to citizens to report any crocodile or other wild animal seen in or around Powai Lake without delay. It added that trained rescue teams remain ready to handle such situations and that timely information helps protect both wildlife and human life and property.