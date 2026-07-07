7-Foot Crocodile Rescued Near Powai Lake as Monsoon Brings Crocodiles Closer to Shore

Mumbai's ongoing monsoon has led to a rise in crocodile activity around Powai Lake, with a seven-foot crocodile being rescued near the lake after it sparked panic among local residents. The incident comes as rising water levels have also drawn crowds to the lakefront, where many people have gathered to spot the reptiles.

Seven-Foot Crocodile Found Near Powai Lake

Panic spread in Mumbai's Morarji Nagar area near Powai Lake on Tuesday after a crocodile measuring around seven feet was spotted near a dargah. The sighting created fear among residents, while a large crowd gathered at the location. After realising the seriousness of the situation, locals immediately informed the forest department. A team from the department, along with trained rescuers, reached the spot and began the operation.

The rescue team first cordoned off the area and instructed people to stay at a safe distance. After a careful rescue operation, the crocodile was safely captured without suffering any injuries. "During this operation, special care was taken to ensure that the crocodile did not suffer any harm and that there was no threat to the safety of the people present nearby," the officials said.

Crocodile Under Medical Examination

According to forest department officials, the crocodile has been shifted to a safe location and is undergoing a medical examination. Initial findings indicate that its condition is normal and stable. Once the examination is complete, it will be safely released into its natural habitat. Officials said crocodiles often move closer to the banks during the monsoon as rising water levels in lakes, ponds and other water bodies force them to search for food or safe shelter.

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Powai Lake Draws Crowds for Crocodile Sightings

The rescue comes at a time when crocodile sightings at Powai Lake have become a major attraction during Mumbai's monsoon. As the lake's water level has risen, the reptiles have become more active, drawing residents and photographers to the waterfront. Several videos circulating on social media show dozens of people standing along the lake walkway with their phones, waiting for crocodiles to emerge from the water. The sightings have become one of the city's most talked-about monsoon moments.

Mumbai remained under a red alert on Monday due to heavy rainfall, with authorities urging people to stay indoors and avoid water bodies. Despite the warning, many residents visited Powai Lake to catch a glimpse of the crocodiles. The artificial lake is home to Indian marsh crocodiles, also known as muggers, and a previous civic census recorded at least 18 crocodiles in the waterbody.

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