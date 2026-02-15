Unexpected Chaos, Unforgettable Memory: How Canadian Tourists' 7-Hour Sleepless Train Ride in India Melted Hearts | WATCH

When Canadian traveller Kim Greenwood and her partner booked a 7-hour journey from Jalgaon Junction to Chandrapura, they had one simple goal: to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

Assuming the "Sleeper Class" on the Navajeevan Express guaranteed a quiet, private cabin, they settled in, only to realise they had accidentally stepped into the beating, chaotic, and incredibly warm heart of India.

What followed wasn't the nap they planned, but a "7-hour sleepless" experience that has now gone viral, reminding millions why India is often called a "universe of humanity."

From Privacy to 'Public Property'

In a video shared on Instagram, Kim admitted to a classic tourist mistake. "I booked... thinking we would get more sleep. Seemed logical," she wrote.

Advertisement

However, they soon discovered that in India’s Sleeper Class, a reserved bunk is often more of a suggestion than a private sanctuary.

As the train rattled along, their compartment transformed into a crowded communal hub.

Advertisement

Their "private" space was quickly occupied by curious local families and a group of energetic children who were fascinated by the foreign visitors.

Compartment Turned Family Room

The footage shows the couple’s transition from confused travellers to temporary family members.

While Kim’s partner tried to catch a few winks on the middle bunk, he became the star attraction for a group of local kids peeking over the edge.

Rather than feeling intruded upon, Kim described being "impressed and amazed" at the level of cooperation between strangers.

"I was watching a community work together and coexist as one large family unit," Kim shared. "The people who assembled on our bunk were from disparate families."

The hospitality didn't stop at conversation. As the train pulled into various stations, locals bought snacks through the train windows, and mothers shared home-cooked meals they had packed for their own families.

Vendors and passengers alike ensured the "Canadian guests" were well-fed and entertained.

Netizens' Hearts Melt

"I really hope you enjoyed that train ride. They truly are core memories for us when we were growing up," said one user.

Another user added, “I met a foreigner too. She was alone, and I was just a kid travelling to Kota. She departed at Mathura, but we spent time. It was so fun.”

A third user commented, “I love how sporty you are about all this. Most people would get pissed about losing sleep. Kudos to your traveller mindset, putting such a lovely, fun twist on things.”

A fourth user said, “There is a reason people will have more stories while on train journeys, and not on flights or buses. The way all people around you become one big family and share their stories, experiences, laughs, sorrow, and food is just amazing.”

“I really hope you enjoyed that train ride. They truly are core memories for us when we were growing up," a fifth user commented.

A sixth user wrote, “I love how sporty you are about all this. Most people would get upset about losing sleep. Kudos to your traveller mindset."

A seventh user reflected on what makes Indian train journeys special, “There is a reason people will have more stories on train journeys than on flights or buses. The way people become one big family and share stories, laughs, sorrow, and food is just amazing."

A Lesson in 'The Real India'

By the time the train reached Chandrapura, the Canadians hadn't slept a wink, but they had gained a lifetime of memories.

Social media users have lauded their "traveller mindset," with many pointing out that while AC coaches offer comfort, the Sleeper Class offers the soul of the country.