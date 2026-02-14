Updated 14 February 2026 at 19:31 IST
'Bam Bam Bhole': Burqa-Clad Woman Tamannaah Malik Carries Kanwar From Haridwar | VIRAL VIDEO
A heartwarming video of a Muslim woman carrying Kanwar on her shoulders is spreading communal harmony on social media. The burqa-clad woman was seen walking with the Kanwar from Haridwar to Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, as fellow devotees around her chanted “Bam Bam Bhole” in devotion.
The woman has been identified as Tamannaah Malik from Badanpur Bassi village in Sambhal district. The video showed Tamannaah walking on foot and carrying the Kanwar on her shoulders as chants in the of Lord Shiva echoed around her. She was seen sporting a tilak on her forehead as Kanwariyas showered her with flowers on the road in Noorpur area.
Tamannaah is carrying the Kanwar and Ganga water to her village, where she will perform Jalaabhishek of Lord Shiva.
As per reports, Tamannaah is married to a man named Aman Tyagi.
This comes ahead of Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated on Sunday.
