'7 Slaps in 4 Seconds': Woman Assaults Toll Employee Over FASTag Issue, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: In a shocking moment caught on camera, a woman slapped a toll worker seven times in just four seconds at the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur on Sunday. The toll worker was completely surprised as the woman suddenly walked into the booth and started hitting him.

The viral video shows the woman storming into the booth and unleashing a flurry of slaps, leaving the toll staff and bystanders completely speechless. The reason? Her FASTag didn’t have enough balance, and when the toll worker asked her to pay up, she completely lost it and walked straight into the booth, repeatedly slapping the toll employee.

Eyewitnesses said she was coming from Ghaziabad, and instead of settling the toll charge, she physically assaulted the toll worker.

Watch the video:

As soon as the video went viral on social media, people started reacting quickly. The internet was filled with comments some users were shocked and angry, while others couldn’t believe what they saw.

One commented, “7 slaps in 4 seconds? Even action movies don’t move this fast!”

Another asked, “Is this the new toll payment method?”

One user wrote, “Just because she’s a lady, does that mean she can do anything? This is too much!” while another said, “Was not expecting to see this today!”