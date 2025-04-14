Watch: Singer Tries Backflip at Coachella, Ends Up Falling Hard

Viral Video: Singer and songwriter d4vd, pronounced David had a dramatic moment during his Coachella debut when a backflip attempt went wrong on stage. The 20-year-old artist, known for his breakout hits Romantic Homicide and Here With Me, fell hard on his back while performing at the Gobi stage in front of thousands of fans.

The fall happened mid-performance as d4vd tried to pull off a backflip, but instead landed flat on his back, visibly in pain. The crowd was shocked, but just moments later, he stood up and continued singing like nothing happened earning loud cheers from the audience.

A video of the fall quickly went viral, with fans praising his grit and professionalism.

Social Media Reacts

One user wrote, “Props to you for how you handled this. Turned a negative into a positive!” Another added, “Bro even tried to play it off and kept singing lmao props.” A third joked, “Oh dear God. Please make sure you ain’t got a concussion.”

d4vd also laughed it off on social media, posting a photo of a sad-looking dog with the caption:

"Humiliation ritual complete... see u next week coachella i love u."

Later, he even shared a video of himself practicing the backflip ahead of his second Coachella performance, writing, "Training for the next one "

Born David Anthony Burke, d4vd rose to fame in 2021 through Fortnite video edits before landing a record deal in 2022. He recently told Billboard he was "hyped" for Coachella, picking out two “fire” outfits and feeling all the adrenaline.