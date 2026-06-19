74 Lashes For Singing? Iranian Artist Punished For Performing Without Hijab; Viral YouTube Concert Sparks Global Outrage

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi has reportedly been sentenced to 74 lashes after performing without a hijab during a livestreamed concert that went viral online, reigniting global debate over women's rights and artistic freedom in Iran.

According to reports by rights groups and legal advocates, the 29-year-old singer was convicted by a criminal court in Iran's Qom province over a 2024 performance that was broadcast on her YouTube channel and viewed by millions.

The punishment reportedly extends beyond corporal punishment. Ahmadi and several members of her production team have also been handed a two-year ban on leaving the country and a two-year prohibition on artistic activities.

The Viral Concert That Triggered The Case

The controversy stems from Ahmadi's "Caravanserai Concert", a performance livestreamed on YouTube in December 2024.

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During the concert, Ahmadi appeared without a hijab and performed the patriotic anthem "Az Khoon-e Javanan-e Vatan" ("From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland"), a song deeply associated with Iranian national identity.

The video quickly spread across social media and accumulated millions of views, drawing both praise and criticism.

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Authorities subsequently opened a case against Ahmadi and other members of the production team. According to rights groups, she was briefly detained following the performance before formal legal proceedings were initiated.

What Are The Charges?

According to court documents cited by lawyers and human rights organisations, the charges relate to allegedly offending public decency through the production and publication of what authorities described as "vulgar and immoral content" online.

The ruling has not yet been officially published by Iran's judiciary news agency. However, lawyers and advocacy groups say they have reviewed court documents confirming the sentence.

Under Iranian law, flogging remains a legal judicial punishment for a range of offences classified under the country's Islamic Penal Code.

A sentence of 74 lashes means the convicted individual can be physically whipped 74 times as part of the court-ordered punishment.

The reported sentence has triggered strong criticism from international human rights organisations and legal experts.

'A Crime Against Humanity': Strong Reactions Online

The reported punishment has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Among those responding was Fatemeh Shams, Professor of Persian Literature at the University of Pennsylvania, who described the case as part of a broader pattern of violence and repression against women.

In a strongly worded post, Shams argued that genuine peace cannot exist while women continue to face punishment for choices relating to their work, education, artistic expression or personal lifestyle.

Her comments have been widely shared online as the case continues to attract international attention.

Wider Debate Over Women's Rights In Iran

The case comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Iran's enforcement of hijab regulations and restrictions on cultural expression.

In recent years, women artists, filmmakers, musicians and activists have repeatedly faced legal action over performances, public appearances and social media activity that authorities deem inconsistent with official morality laws.

Rights groups say prosecutions of artists are increasingly being used to discourage dissent and limit criticism of the state.

For many activists, Ahmadi's case has become a symbol of the continuing battle over personal freedoms, women's rights and artistic expression in Iran.