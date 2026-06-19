Horror Caught On Cam: Man Suspects Wife's Character, Shaves Her Head, Blackens Face & Forces Her To Drink Urine; Victim Says ‘Do The Same To Him’

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): A shocking case of alleged domestic brutality has come to light from Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, where a woman has accused her husband of subjecting her to inhuman torture after suspecting her character.

According to allegations made by the victim, the accused husband forcibly shaved her head, blackened her face, tied her up and forced her to drink urine. Videos linked to the incident have surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage and demands for stringent action against the accused.

The victim, speaking about the ordeal, said she wants the harshest punishment possible for her husband. She demanded that he be sentenced to life imprisonment and stated that she wanted him to be subjected to the same treatment that she was meted out in public.

The incident reportedly took place in Surajpur district, where the couple had allegedly been living separately due to ongoing family disputes. During this period, the husband is accused of developing suspicions about his wife's character, which allegedly led to the violent assault.

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Videos circulating online show the man shaving his wife’s head and blackening her face with her hands and feet tied. A woman can also be seen slapping her in the video. Another clip shows the victim narrating her ordeal and demanding strict action against her estranged husband. The videos have sparked strong reactions on social media, with many users demanding immediate police action and strict punishment.

According to local reports, the woman was allegedly humiliated and physically assaulted over accusations regarding her character. The victim has maintained that she was subjected to extreme cruelty and public humiliation.

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The case has reignited concerns over domestic violence and crimes against women in rural areas, with activists calling for swift intervention by authorities. Several social media users have described the incident as one of the most disturbing cases of domestic abuse reported in recent months.

Police action and the legal proceedings in the case are being closely watched as public anger continues to mount.