Age Is Just A Number! 80-Year-Old Indian Woman Makes History with 10,000-Ft Skydive Despite Spinal Disc Issues

Making history knows no age, and 80-year-old Dr. Shraddha Chauhan proved this by jumping from a height of 10,000 feet. She has become the oldest Indian woman to complete a tandem skydive, a type of skydiving in which a student skydiver is connected to a highly experienced instructor via a harness.

As the mother of Brigadier Saurabh Singh Shekhawat, a distinguished soldier, mountaineer, equestrian, skydiver, and Chief Instructor at Skyhigh India, Dr. Shraddha wanted to celebrate her 80th birthday with an adventurous experience alongside her son.

Hurdles Are Meant to Be Overcome

Despite battling vertigo, cervical spondylitis, and a spinal disc issue, Dr. Shraddha took the leap at Skyhigh India, located at the Narnaul Airstrip in Haryana, the country's only certified civilian drop zone. This remarkable feat made her the oldest Indian woman to achieve a tandem skydive, a record set in India.

Son Motivated Mother on Incredible Feat

"She is my mother. Turning 80 years old, today I have the good fortune and honor of jumping with her," Brigadier Saurabh shared in a clip from Skyhigh India.

In the video, we see the Brigadier helping his mother stretch and warm up before the flight. Once onboard the aircraft, he assists her with the gear, and moments later, the duo free-falls into the sky. A GoPro camera captured the wind whipping against their faces during the breathtaking descent.

As her feet touched the ground, Dr. Chauhan made history, and many gathered to congratulate her and wish her a happy birthday. The caption read: "She is now the oldest Indian woman to do a tandem skydive, and the oldest to do so within India. A mother. A milestone. A moment that soared. Courage knows no age. Love has no altitude."

Desire to Fly