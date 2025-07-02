Teacher Turns Classroom into a Mini Fashion Show: Cutest Ramp Walk Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: In the scenic South West Garo Hills of Meghalaya, a regular school day turned into an unforgettable memory as St. Dominic Savio Hr. Sec. School embraced laughter, fun, and full-blown flair. The classroom transformed into a stage while students became stars of their own show. The teacher behind this delightful chaos was Instagram user Tengsmart M. Sangma, who shared clips of this joy-filled ramp walk, captioning them: “I like having fun with my students.”

A Masterclass in Joy

Forget math formulas and grammar drills for one day, all eyes were on the stage all set. The teacher’s surprise activity turned into a full-fledged celebration of self-expression. Girls flipped their hair with flair and walked with queen-like confidence, while boys embraced the role of comedians and pretended to be old grandpas, hunched over with sticks. Some even dramatically fanned themselves with fake currency.

Their classmates roared with laughter and cheered them on, turning the classroom into a mini auditorium filled with enthusiasm and energy. The moment wasn't just about fun, it was about letting kids be kids, loud and proud.

Going Viral for All the Right Reasons

Though originally posted in May, the video has found new life online. As it made rounds again on social media, users couldn't help but feel nostalgic for their own carefree childhood days. Comments flooded in with praise for the teacher’s playful spirit and the way he connected with his students.

One especially heartwarming video shows two students dancing gleefully to the tune of Taare Zameen Par, a song that already holds emotional weight in Indian hearts. Together, the clips showcase the power of joy, movement, and creative freedom in learning spaces.

More Than Just Fun - It’s a Lesson in Connection

While the world debates academic rigor and performance pressure, these clips serve as a gentle reminder that education also thrives on creativity, play, and human connection. The teacher’s approach of breaking the monotony with spontaneous fun, left a lasting impact not just on his students but also on everyone watching online.