80-Yr-Old Chennai Man Sells Sweets On Train After Daughter Settles In London, Netizens Praise Resilience

Viral: “Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai…” the old Mukesh song that wafts through every Indian household speaks of life as a “flowing river of love and pain.” In a bustling Chennai local, that song came alive for thousands of people on X this week. A photograph of an 80-year-old man named Sri Ragavendra selling homemade sweet boli and adhirasam has become the heart-aching, heart-warming story of the day.

The viral post, shared by the handle @DrMouthMatters, has crossed 8.8 lakh views and over 600 comments, pulling at the conscience of a nation.



The post captioned:

“Today, my heart broke when I saw an 80-year-old got pushed into hardship. Abandoned by his own daughter who now lives in London, he has taken up selling sweets and polis on the busy trains of Chennai, to support himself and his wife. His wife, in her late 70s, lovingly prepares them at home, and he walks out with dignity to sell what her hands create. I tasted them — and believe me, they are pure, divine, and filled with love. If you come across him, don’t just buy a sweet or a poli — buy his strength, his resilience, his unbroken spirit. And if you wish to support, please reach out to his contact number and place an order (In Chennai). Sometimes, the best food carries the weight of untold stories. Let’s not let our elders feel abandoned in their final years."

In the image, Sri Ragavendra stands with a neat pamphlet in his hands, “Sri Ragavendra Home Made Sweet Boli; 2 pieces ₹25; Adhirasam 1 piece ₹10”, followed by his phone number for orders. His wife, also in her late seventies, makes the sweets at home. He takes them on the train with dignity, trying to earn a living after, as the post says, being abandoned by his daughter who now lives in London.

Netizens React: From Tears to Action

One user wrote with palpable emotion, “Those polis aren’t just sweet bites – they’re the taste of dignity and self-respect, the courage to endure and rise above life’s cruel turns. Each bite is a lesson in incomparable strength and grace. Yet what pierces my heart is the sight of such courageous parents trying to mask the pain of being abandoned by their own children. In a civilization where we say ‘Mātṛ Devo Bhava, Pitṛ Devo Bhava,’ abandoning our own gods has become the norm, not the exception.”

Another commented in a practical, helping tone, “Please don’t bombard the old man with phone calls. If anyone local knows where he travels or sells, please post details. We’d like to contribute directly.”

A third user proposed collective support, “We could all contribute monthly to help them if someone local could set up a UPI ID. My dad passed away at 89 last year and I miss him badly. I’d love to help this gentleman.”

Not everyone reacted only with sympathy. One comment read, “Never compromise on your retirement savings even for your kids. Give them a good education and a place to live, beyond which they will never appreciate the value. It’s not worth it to sacrifice everything.”

And yet another voice added a hopeful note, “Heartbreaking yet inspiring. The sweetest taste is not the poli, but the dignity and love behind it. Let’s stand by our elders. Every bite carries his resilience & her love. Let’s not let our elders fight alone, support with kindness, not just money.”

Beyond One Man: The Bigger Question

Sri Ragavendra’s story is not an isolated tragedy. It is a mirror held up to our society’s shifting values around aging, caregiving and migration. Millions of parents spend their life savings to educate their children, often sending them abroad, only to find themselves alone in their twilight years. India is on the cusp of a demographic shift where old-age care will become one of the biggest social challenges of the coming decade.