Viral Video Claims To Be Breathtaking Drone Shot Of Mt. Kailash, Reddit Users Contest It

A new video claiming to show rare first-person drone footage of Mount Kailash is going viral online, sparking both excitement and skepticism. The clip, reportedly uploaded by a Chinese user, gives viewers a sweeping aerial view of the sacred Himalayan peak, often called the “center of the world” by devotees.

But soon after it surfaced, the authenticity of the video was contested by many Reddit users. Some users were quick to call it fake, pointing out that Mount Kailash sits at an altitude of 6,638 meters, where thin air, extreme cold, and strict restrictions make drone flights almost impossible. They also highlighted that the entire area around the mountain is designated a no-fly zone by Chinese authorities.

On the other hand, others argued that modern drones are indeed capable of flying at such heights. Several commenters pointed to the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, which has already been used for filming near Mount Everest, a summit even taller than Kailash at 8,849 meters. “People underestimate drone technology,” one user wrote, suggesting that such a flight is technically possible if someone had the right access.

"Although many are claiming it's fake or made through AI. But looking at the gittering and the topography around the mountain looks pretty real to me. I just don't understand how did this person got the permission to fly drone over it? And if he did get the permission then why didn't the Chinese officials themselves tried to fly drone over it," one user wrote.

The biggest point of contention, however, remains whether the video is real footage or an AI-generated creation. Critics of the AI theory argue that the mountain’s intricate ridges, snow textures, and natural lighting appear too precise for current AI video tools to replicate without glitches. Supporters of the AI theory countered by pointing out the rapid advancement in generative AI, saying it is already capable of producing photorealistic landscapes that could fool the eye.