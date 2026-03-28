84-Year-Old Chinese Woman Falls for AI Boyfriend, Spends Over Rs 1 Lakh on ‘Bossy President’

In a bizarre modern-day love story that has left the internet stunned, an 84-year-old Chinese woman reportedly fell so deeply in love with an AI-generated "bossy president" character that she believed she was in a real relationship and was even considering marriage, all while spending thousands on his merchandise and writing handwritten love letters.

Zhang Yulan, a resident of Hubei province, became deeply attached to a virtual personality known as a “bossy president”, a popular trope in romantic fiction, as per local media reports.

Who is the ‘Bossy President’?

The term “bossy president” or “ba zong” refers to a dominant, wealthy male character often seen in Chinese dramas and romance stories, known for being strict yet caring towards their partner.

Zhang became particularly attached to one such AI character named Jianguo.

Advertisement

What started as casual viewing soon turned into an emotional attachment as Zhang reportedly spent over 10 hours a day watching videos of Jianguo and other AI-generated personalities on a short video platform.

She began to believe she was in a relationship with the virtual character, regularly messaging him and even writing handwritten love letters.

Advertisement

In February, she penned a heartfelt letter expressing her feelings, further deepening her connection.

Massive Spending on AI Character Recommendations

Zhang’s family grew concerned after noticing unusual expenses linked to the AI character.

As per local media reports, She spent over 7,000 yuan (approx ₹94,000) on products from Jianguo’s online shop and Paid significantly higher prices for items available much cheaper elsewhere.

As well as Spent an additional 1,200 yuan on books recommended by the AI. Alarmed by the situation, her granddaughter eventually filed a complaint with China’s consumer protection system.

Japanese Woman Marries AI Groom

A woman in Japan married an AI persona after falling in love with him. | Image: AI Generated

This unusual story is part of a growing trend where people are forming emotional bonds with AI personalities.

In a similar case last year, a 32-year-old Japanese woman held a symbolic wedding ceremony with an AI partner she created using ChatGPT, highlighting a rising subculture of “virtual relationships".

Identified in reports as Kano, she says the relationship began after a painful breakup, when casual chats with a customised chatbot evolved into daily conversations and, eventually, an emotional bond strong enough for vows. The AI partner, whom she named Klaus, “proposed” after she confessed her feelings; the ceremony, without legal standing, was staged in Okayama, with augmented reality glasses projecting a life-size image of the groom beside her as rings were exchanged.

The bride crafted Klaus by shaping a ChatGPT persona over months, iterating on tone and traits to reflect empathy, humour, and stability, then gave the character a visual identity for the ceremony.

The wedding was coordinated by planners known for “2D character weddings,” a niche that arranges ceremonies for non-human partners, including anime characters and other digital creations.