Oops! Miss Grand Thailand Contestant Goes Viral After Her Teeth Slip Out On Stage | Watch | Image: X

A Miss Grand Thailand contestant is going viral after an on-stage mishap, where her dental veneers slipped out mid-speech during the preliminary round. Despite the embrassing moment, Kamolwan Chanago handled it with remarkable composure, quickly fixing the issue and continuing her walk with confidence, winning hearts online.

The incident occurred when beauty pageant contestant Kamolwan Chanago was delivering her introduction in front of judges and a live audience, briefly interrupting her performance.

In the now widely circulated clip, Kamolwan can be seen pausing momentarily as her veneers came loose. While maintaining composure, she turned away from the audience, adjusted the issue, and quickly regained control of the situation.

Despite the unexpected disruption, she returned to the stage with confidence, completed her walk gracefully, and struck a final pose in her evening gown with a smile, winnig hearts online.

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‘Flawless Recovery’: Viral Moment Sparks Online Buzz

The incident garnered millions of views online, with many users praising her calm and confident recovery under pressure.

One user wrote, “That's sad, unforgettable moment."

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The second user said, “Trust me when I say I would have swallowed it right there."

The third user commented, “Poor girl."

Another added, “It’s OK queen you look beautiful, it’s fine."