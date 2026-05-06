A Moment of Self-Reflection: Mysuru Installs Mirrors to Stop Public Urination

In a clever attempt to tackle a persistent urban nuisance, the Mysuru City Corporation has introduced a creative solution that turns a public health issue into a moment of self-reflection. Authorities recently installed a mirror-finish wall near the busy Suburban Bus Stand, a location that had long been a habitual spot for public urination despite repeated cleaning efforts.

By covering the problematic wall with a shiny steel mirror, the corporation has ensured that anyone attempting to relieve themselves in public is forced to face their own reflection. The psychological tactic relies on the idea that people are less likely to engage in such behavior when they are made acutely aware of their own actions.

This move is part of the city's bigger push for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, focusing on using smart design instead of just handing out fines. Since the Suburban Bus Stand is packed with thousands of commuters every day, it is the perfect spot to see if this experiment actually works. So far, it looks like the mirrors are doing the trick and keeping the area clean, offering a simple and cheap solution that other cities could easily copy to fix their own sanitation headaches.

