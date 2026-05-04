'Dekhiye Guys...': Men Tear Train Seat Cover While Filming Reel, Outrage Erupts As Video Goes Viral

A video of a man vandalising the interior of a train coach of the Indian Railways has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

The video showed a man proudly making a reel and laughing shamelessly as his friend tore apart the cover of a seat in a general coach. Between laughter, the man making the video was heard saying, "Dekhiye guys, seat ka cover utar diya."

After tearing the upholstery, the man carelessly threw it on the floor. Two more men joined the tomfoolery. The shameless act appeared to have been performed solely for the purpose of filming a social media reel.

Two men were also seen suspending themselves from handles installed in the coach.

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Users on X have called for action under Section 147 of the Railways Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to five years for the vandalism of railway property. "The video is clear. Faces are available. Please identify and arrest them. The punishment should be exemplary," one user wrote, tagging the Railway Minister directly.

Another commented, “Damaging public property for reels? Strict action needed ASAP, warna aur log bhi aise hi karenge.”

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