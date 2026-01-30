'Aaj Mere Jaan Ka Birthday Hai': Girl Reaches Raipur Jail To Meet Boyfriend | VIRAL VIDEO

Raipur: A shocking video of a minor girl visiting her boyfriend in Raipur Central Jail and making Instagram reels about it has sparked massive criticism and concerns over the security at the facility in Chhattisgarh.

In the video shot by her, the girl was heard telling her viewers, "Aaj mere jaan ka janamdin hai aur mai ussey milne aai hu central jail. (Today is my boyfriend's birthday and I have come to meet him in Central Jail."

Narrating the pain she suffers because of being separated from her boyfriend, the girl said, “Takleef to bohot hota hai ki aaj wo mere paas nahi hai..uske janamdin ke mauke pe bhi mai uske paas nahi hu...par milne ke liye aai hu. Ab uska reaction dekhti hu ki kaisa hai. (It pains me deeply that he is not with me today. Even on the occasion of his birthday, I am away from him...But I have come to meet him here.)”

Turning the camera towards her boyfriend, the girl said, “Now let's see his reaction.” The reel was purportedly shot in the visiting room of the jail. The woman purportedly also recorded the conversation she had with her boyfriend at the meeting room of the jail.

The woman's boyfriend has been identified as Tarkeshwar, who is reportedly lodged in the jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The girl's video has sparked concerns over the security at the jail because mobile phones are not allowed inside the premises of jails. After the video went viral on social media, the jail authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

