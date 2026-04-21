‘Aap Akeli Rehti Hai Kya’: Ghaziabad Woman Shares Disturbing Rapido Ride Experience; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral: What began as an ordinary bike ride in Ghaziabad has now escalated into a viral discussion about women's safety and data privacy. Anushka, an Instagram user, recently reported an alarming event with a Rapido rider. After completing her trip, she allegedly received strange and inappropriate WhatsApp messages from the same driver.

Her post, which now has over 314K likes, 6,300+ comments, and 2,100+ reshares, included screenshots of the chat as well as a short clip from that day's ride.

The video begins with a sentence that many urban commuters can relate to: "Rapido bike book kar leti hoon, kya hi ho jaayega (I'll just book a Rapido bike, what could possibly go wrong)" followed by a brutal reality check, “Ho gaya (Well, this happened).”

‘Pehchaana nahi?’: The messages that followed

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The Screenshot Shared By Anushka

According to the screenshots shared, the conversation was initiated by the rider himself. His opening message read, “Pehchaana nahi? Abhi toh drop karke aaya hoon (Didn’t recognise me? I just dropped you).”

When Anushka asked if he was the Rapido rider/driver, he confirmed and continued messaging her. He complimented her, saying she looked “cute” and “traditional mein achchi lag rahi thi (you looked nice in traditional clothes)”.

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The exchange didn’t stop there. He went on to ask her age, whether she lived alone, and even suggested meeting her at 4 pm the next day. Anushka chose not to engage further and blocked the driver soon after.

Watch Viral Video:

What did Rapido Say?

Following the backlash, Rapido issued a public apology, calling the driver’s actions “unethical” and “completely unacceptable.” The incident has once again raised serious questions about rider safety and how customer contact details are handled or potentially misused.

Rapido Apology

Internet reacts: “This isn’t a joke”

The comment section quickly turned into a space where many users shared similar experiences and raised issue regarding women safety.

One user bluntly wrote, “Men will be men.” Another added, “Same reality mere saat hua hai (The same thing has happened to me).”

A concerned voice pointed out, “It's not a joke it's a serious problem.” While someone else questioned, “The audacity of them to ask out.”

Comment Section of the post

One comment read, “I can understand this same thing happened to me! One rapido bike rider texted me and called me on my number several times!”

Others raised technical concerns, “Isn't rapido bike driver/passenger phone number supposed to be masked?”

Some users even offered cautionary advice, “Firstly..if captian asked you to call on his personal phone number, dont do it behen!!!. Just Don't !!!!.. just use the call icon from the app... If you'll call on his personal number he will get your number!!!”

Another user expressed anger at the intent behind such questions, “Don't worry esa wesa nhi hu bolke akeli rhne ka puch rha hai Nonsense (Saying ‘don’t worry I’m not like that’ and then asking if she lives alone, nonsense).”