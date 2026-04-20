BJP Leader Nazia Ilahi Khan Confronts Mumbai Lenskart Staff Over ‘Religious Symbol Ban’

The eyewear brand Lenskart has found itself at the center of a social media storm after a video went viral showing BJP Minority Front leader Nazia Ilahi Khan confronting staff at a Mumbai outlet. The incident, which reportedly took place on Monday, has sparked widespread debate over workplace policies and religious freedom.

In the viral footage, Nazia Ilahi Khan is seen entering a Lenskart store and questioning the manager, identified as Mohsin Khan, regarding alleged internal guidelines. The controversy erupted over the company’s alleged "grooming policy" restricting Hindu employees from wearing visible religious symbols such as the tilak, bindi, mangalsutra, janeu (sacred thread), and rudraksha.

During the heated exchange, Nazia Khan questioned the manager on whether he was attempting to implement "Sharia laws" within the workplace. The situation escalated as she and her supporters applied saffron tilaks to the foreheads of Hindu employees inside the store while chanting slogans like "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev."

Allegations of Religious Bias



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Beyond the physical protest, she took to social media to allege that Lenskart purposefully appoints managers from specific communities to influence workplace practices and discourage traditional Hindu attire.

In her online posts, she has demanded a high-level investigation, tagging officials including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office. She has even called for the arrest of the company's owner and suggested a probe into potential links with extremist organizations.

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The video has fueled a massive "Boycott Lenskart" campaign on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with many arguing that private corporations should not interfere with an individual’s right to express their faith.