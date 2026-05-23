'Aap Football Ko...': Ram Charan Mistakes Cricketer Bumrah For Footballer, Video Goes Viral

Bhopal: Actor Ram Charam made a hilarious goof up during the launch event of a song from his upcoming movie 'Peddi' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. During the event, the actor mistook cricketer Jasprit Bumrah for a footballer while heaping praise on him. The video of the goof up has gone viral on social media, with amused fans creating jokes and memes on the same.

During the promotional event, Charan was asked to describe famous cricketers. He described Virat Kohli as “fire”, MS Dhoni as “calm and cool” and Sachin Tendulkar as “legendary”. But he made a blunder while describing Jasprit Bumrah.

The video showed Charan saying, “Jasprit Bumrah ji...I am your biggest fan. I love football and aap football ko itne aage badha rahe ho. (You are taking football to a whole different level.) Love you, sir!”Love your sir!"

The remark quickly drew attention as Bumrah is one of India’s top fast bowlers.

Advertisement

Social media users reacted with jokes and memes after the video was widely shared. One user commented, “How intelligent!”, while another wrote, “Tell me it is AI.” An X user wrote, “Did Ram Charan just say Bumrah and Football in the same sentence? How?!!”

A netizen shared an AI-generated picture showing Bumrah playing football, with Rohit Sharma in the background.

Advertisement

‘Uff, I’m So Forgetful': Ram Charan Apologises

Ram Charan apologised to Bumrah as the video of his blunder went viral on social media.

In a post on X, the actor wrote, “Uff…I'm genuinely forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to Jasprit Bumrah ji for the mix-up.” He called the mistake a “genuine human error” that occurred in the middle of all the excitement.

He further added that he truly respects Bumrah and is a “huge fan” of his game. “You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot,” he stated.

Ram Charan's X post