Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan Joke About Song Rights Amid Legal Feud With Vashu Bhagnani
The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was launched in Mumbai in the presence of the cast and crew members of the film. Several moments from the event are now doing the rounds on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer was unveiled in Mumbai on Saturday after being postponed once. The event was attended by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, along with the makers David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani. Several photos and videos from the event went viral online. In one of the videos, father-son duo David and Varun Dhawan could be seen making light of their ongoing legal feud.
Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan joke about song rights at Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch
On May 23, the cast and crew of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai came together in Mumbai for the trailer launch of the movie. This came amid the film's legal feud with Vashu Bhagnani over the use of songs Ishq Sona Hai and Chunari Chunarii, which the Pooja Entertainment top boss claims belong to his film, Biwi No 1 (1999). Amid the controversy, Varun Dhawan introduced Girish Kumar by singing a song at the event. After concluding the intro para, the actor quipped, “Ramesh ji, iss gaane ke rights hai na?” To this, David Dhawan replied, “We have all the rights!”
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At the event, producer Ramesh Taurani addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the songs. Speaking at the trailer launch event of the upcoming comedy entertainer, Taurani responded to questions regarding the legal notice linked to the dispute."There is no problem with this. Whatever we had, has been sorted," Taurani said, while adding that no promotional activities or the film's release would be halted. He further said, "And whatever comes next will also be sorted. So, there is no problem. And it's a sub judice matter. So, we are handling it." The controversy centres around allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani regarding the recreation and reuse of songs associated with one of his films without his consent.
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