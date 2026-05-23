Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan Joke About Song Rights Amid Legal Feud With Vashu Bhagnani

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer was unveiled in Mumbai on Saturday after being postponed once. The event was attended by Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, along with the makers David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani. Several photos and videos from the event went viral online. In one of the videos, father-son duo David and Varun Dhawan could be seen making light of their ongoing legal feud.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan joke about song rights at Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch

On May 23, the cast and crew of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai came together in Mumbai for the trailer launch of the movie. This came amid the film's legal feud with Vashu Bhagnani over the use of songs Ishq Sona Hai and Chunari Chunarii, which the Pooja Entertainment top boss claims belong to his film, Biwi No 1 (1999). Amid the controversy, Varun Dhawan introduced Girish Kumar by singing a song at the event. After concluding the intro para, the actor quipped, “Ramesh ji, iss gaane ke rights hai na?” To this, David Dhawan replied, “We have all the rights!”



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