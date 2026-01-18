'Aapko Bilkul Marks Nahi Dungi Mai...': Shocking Video Shows Students Checking Exam Papers At Ajmer University | VIRAL

Ajmer: A video showing students of Ajmer's Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) allegedly examining answer sheets has gone viral on social media. The video has raised concerns over the evaluation process of examinations, the negligence of staff members and the fairness of the examination system.

The video purportedly showed students reading and discussing the contents of exam answer booklets. The papers visible in the video are reported to be from the BA First Year, Semester-2 History of India examination, with the university’s logo and exam details clearly visible.

In some scenes, students in the video are heard making comments about handwriting and answers written apparently by their peers. A student was heard saying, "Itni saari copies check karni hai...Baccho aisi writing na likha karo, aapko marks bilkul nai dungi mai toh kaise writing hai samajh hi nahi aara kya likh rakha hai in logo ne."

Showing the blank pages in the answer sheet, a student said, "Do-do number ke questions me kuch bhi nahi likha hai inhone, bas question utar diye hai!"

The video led to an uproar over the breach of examination protocols at the university. In response, MDSU administration has formed an inquiry committee to investigate how and why the incident occurred and whether university rules were violated. Examination Controller Sunil Kumar Tailor has indicated that if negligence or misconduct by staff members is confirmed, strict disciplinary action will follow. He also said the university is considering filing an FIR over the recording and sharing of the video.

Student groups and academic observers have urged transparent and decisive action to protect the credibility of the evaluation process, warning that lapses of this nature could undermine trust in the university’s examinations.

The viral video has triggered an official probe into the institution’s exam evaluation process.