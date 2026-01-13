Snake In Pocket: Man Carries Snake To Hospital After Being Bitten | VIDEO

Mathura: A bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura when a man who was bitten by a snake walked into a government hospital with the live reptile tucked inside his jacket pocket.

The man, identified as 39-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Deepak, reached the district hospital seeking urgent medical help after being bitten. What stunned people was that Deepak brought the snake that bit him along, calmly carrying it inside his jacket pocket as he waited to receive anti-venom treatment. He claimed that he has been waiting outside the hospital since half an hour, awaiting aid.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, showed a man asking Deepak about the bite. He asked, "Where is the snake?" In response, Deepak unzipped his jacket to reveal the snake, leaving others shocked.

"I came half an hour ago to the hospital, they refused [treatment]. Thereafter, I staged a protest on the road," he stated, criticising the poor response at the hospital. "If government hospital has no facility, where else will people go?" he questioned.

He reportedly carried the snake so that doctors could identify the species and determine the appropriate course of treatment. The snake was later safely rescued by local authorities, and Deepak was administered anti-venom. His condition is reported to be stable.

Reacting to the viral video of the incident, a man quipped, “India is not for beginners.” Another said, "It is probably dead." Several people expressed concern over why hospital authorities refused him treatment initially.

