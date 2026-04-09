Aastha Or Wastage? Narmada River Turns White As 11,000 Litres Of Milk Poured During Religious Ritual | VIRAL VIDEO

Sehore: A massive outrage erupted after 11,000 litres of milk was poured into the Narmada River in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, as part of a religious ritual. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering a debate over the difference between wastage and religious offerings.

The video showed the water of Narmada River turning white as gallons of milk was poured into the waterbody from a huge tanker. A baba was seen leading the ritual as several devotees gathered around him, marking the end of a Mahayagna, which is a grand-scale religious sacrifice.

A resident said that not only milk, but dry fruits and fresh fruits were also poured into the river as part of the ritual.

Aastha Or Wastage?

The video left several netizens concerned over the thousands of poor stomachs sleeping hungry in India while food continues to be wasted by citizens. Netizens were also bothered with the ecological impact of the offering on marine life.

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An X user said, “Sad for the marine life but more sad for the kids in India who sleep without getting milk in the night…What’s the use of this?” Another said, “We must be the stupidest nation in the world.”

A section of netizens also defended the action. An X user hit back at people calling the offering a wastage of food, saying, "Why this unnecessary targeting religious event of pouring milk in Narmada river? If a Hindu can afford and pour milk to their deity, what’s wrong?"

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